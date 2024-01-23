Sarah Boyce Sells 5,092 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Stock

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) CEO Sarah Boyce sold 5,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $51,581.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,801.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of RNA traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 415,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.90. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $25.74.
Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 36.55% and a negative net margin of 1,995.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 9.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 9.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter.
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.
