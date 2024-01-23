Sanmina (SANM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect Sanmina to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Sanmina has set its Q1 guidance at $1.20-$1.30 EPS.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Sanmina’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sanmina to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina Price Performance

SANM opened at $52.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.12. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $65.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sanmina

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanmina

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 519.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 815,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $668,732,000 after acquiring an additional 705,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,002,000 after acquiring an additional 553,822 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,090,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,465,000 after acquiring an additional 381,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,069,000 after acquiring an additional 286,954 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanmina

(Get Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.