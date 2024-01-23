Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.96 and last traded at $25.07. Approximately 51,634 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 128,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.13. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.52 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 19.17%. Equities analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 37.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

Further Reading

