SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 981 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. AJ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.6% in the third quarter. AJ Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 11.7% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $1,418,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 17.4% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 193,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,113,000 after acquiring an additional 28,592 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $172.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $157.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $174.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.12.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 88.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBM

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.