SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 3,200 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,847,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,130,000 after buying an additional 9,508,063 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,585,000 after buying an additional 3,315,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after acquiring an additional 818,829 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,191,000 after buying an additional 2,650,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,419,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,309,000 after buying an additional 3,031,779 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance
BNDX opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average is $48.61.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Three defensive stocks to hedge your risks this year
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 2 gene editing stocks to keep on your 2024 watchlist
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Johnson & Johnson’s stock price is at a critical turning point
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.