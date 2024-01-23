SageView Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,646 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,195 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,007,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,607,681,000 after buying an additional 5,910,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,039,883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,509,733,000 after buying an additional 8,171,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,082,211,000 after buying an additional 136,512,194 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,500,155 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,448,296,000 after buying an additional 4,174,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,371,505 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,055,808,000 after buying an additional 2,349,112 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.85.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.07. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $173.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

