SageView Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.3 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $96.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $100.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on EMR. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stephens decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

