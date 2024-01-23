SageView Advisory Group LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,006,000 after acquiring an additional 105,707 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,370,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,661,000 after purchasing an additional 35,608 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,026,000 after acquiring an additional 83,983 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,672,000 after buying an additional 22,885 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $123.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.21. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

