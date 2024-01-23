SageView Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,237 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,475 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UBER opened at $64.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.68. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $65.61. The company has a market capitalization of $132.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789 over the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.09.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

