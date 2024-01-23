SageView Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $76.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.32 and a 200-day moving average of $72.99. The company has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $78.16.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.