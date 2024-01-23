SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 472 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,762,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,369,459,000 after purchasing an additional 76,244 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98,105.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,929,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,829,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,351,490,000 after purchasing an additional 113,425 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,034,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,043,045,000 after purchasing an additional 395,657 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $235.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $228.62 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The company has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 76.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

