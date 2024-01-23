Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 155,567 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 155,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $1,146,528.79. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 44,463,454 shares in the company, valued at $327,695,655.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 39,441 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $284,764.02.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 16,530 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $119,842.50.
- On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 64,870 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $469,010.10.
- On Wednesday, December 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 303,292 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $2,320,183.80.
- On Monday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 435,404 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $3,269,884.04.
- On Friday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 54,215 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $410,407.55.
- On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 247,405 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $1,825,848.90.
- On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 331,854 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $2,445,763.98.
- On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 357,959 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $2,627,419.06.
- On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 495,100 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $3,619,181.00.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance
Shares of BIGZ stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.40. 485,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,858. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.32. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $8.35.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,567,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,287,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after buying an additional 10,267 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 7 best fintech ETFs to buy now
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Insiders buy Alibaba stock after $278 billion stimulus. What now?
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- 3 reasons to buy Meta stock ahead of earnings
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.