Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 155,567 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 155,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $1,146,528.79. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 44,463,454 shares in the company, valued at $327,695,655.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 39,441 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $284,764.02.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 16,530 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $119,842.50.

On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 64,870 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $469,010.10.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 303,292 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $2,320,183.80.

On Monday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 435,404 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $3,269,884.04.

On Friday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 54,215 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $410,407.55.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 247,405 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $1,825,848.90.

On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 331,854 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $2,445,763.98.

On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 357,959 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $2,627,419.06.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 495,100 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $3,619,181.00.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of BIGZ stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.40. 485,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,858. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.32. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $8.35.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0447 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,567,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,287,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after buying an additional 10,267 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

