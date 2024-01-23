Ryder System (NYSE:R) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on R. Wolfe Research downgraded Ryder System from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Vertical Research downgraded Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ryder System from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Shares of R stock opened at $114.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.54 and its 200-day moving average is $102.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.45. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $119.47.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.20. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $1,065,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,571,964.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $1,065,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,571,964.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $686,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,987.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,387 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2,716.7% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 117.8% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 37,100.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

