RTX (NYSE:RTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. RTX updated its FY24 guidance to $5.25-5.40 EPS.

RTX Stock Down 0.6 %

RTX stock opened at $85.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.42. The stock has a market cap of $122.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of RTX

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its position in RTX by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.39.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

