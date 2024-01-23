RTX (NYSE:RTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. RTX updated its FY24 guidance to $5.25-5.40 EPS.
RTX Stock Down 0.6 %
RTX stock opened at $85.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.42. The stock has a market cap of $122.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91.
Institutional Trading of RTX
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its position in RTX by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About RTX
RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.
