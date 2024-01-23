Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for V2X (NYSE:VVX)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of V2X (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of V2X in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get V2X alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on V2X

V2X Trading Up 0.5 %

VVX stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.74. V2X has a one year low of $36.45 and a one year high of $56.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 0.82.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.66 million. V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that V2X will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V2X

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter valued at $487,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in V2X during the fourth quarter worth $467,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About V2X

(Get Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.