Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $42.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TFC. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.60.

NYSE TFC opened at $37.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average is $31.79. The company has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Truist Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Truist Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

