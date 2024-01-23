Rollbit Coin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $349.73 Million (RLB)

Rollbit Coin (RLB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Rollbit Coin has a total market cap of $349.73 million and $4.27 million worth of Rollbit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rollbit Coin token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rollbit Coin has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Rollbit Coin Token Profile

Rollbit Coin’s genesis date was November 9th, 2020. Rollbit Coin’s total supply is 3,296,951,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,973,221,868 tokens. Rollbit Coin’s official website is rollbit.com. Rollbit Coin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5326640.0. Rollbit Coin’s official Twitter account is @rollbitcom.

Rollbit Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rollbit Coin (RLB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rollbit Coin has a current supply of 3,296,951,621. The last known price of Rollbit Coin is 0.12267733 USD and is up 4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $3,731,648.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rollbit.com/.”

