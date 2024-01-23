Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 8000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Rokmaster Resources Trading Down 10.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$7.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06.

About Rokmaster Resources

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

