Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives $40.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Roche from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.
Roche Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $35.53 on Tuesday. Roche has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.67.
Roche Company Profile
Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.
