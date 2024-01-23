Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives $40.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Roche from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Roche by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,391,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,964,000 after buying an additional 918,624 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Roche by 19.4% in the third quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 2,268,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,969,000 after acquiring an additional 368,444 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roche by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,025,000 after acquiring an additional 38,115 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roche by 1,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Roche by 19.5% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 258,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,892,000 after acquiring an additional 42,230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $35.53 on Tuesday. Roche has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.67.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

