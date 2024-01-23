Robinson Value Management Ltd. Sells 407 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. lessened its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.06. 3,354,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,429,556. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2597 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

