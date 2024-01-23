Robinson Value Management Ltd. Purchases 21,953 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,953 shares during the period. RTX comprises approximately 3.0% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in RTX by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 2.2% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in RTX by 3.4% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in RTX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.39.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $4.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.55. 19,380,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,567,386. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.81 and a 200-day moving average of $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

