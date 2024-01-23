Robinson Value Management Ltd. Invests $72,000 in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WRK. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in WestRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 1,815.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WRK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

WestRock Trading Up 1.2 %

WRK stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.43. 1,900,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $43.58.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.76%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

