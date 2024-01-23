Robinson Value Management Ltd. Has $4.24 Million Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank makes up approximately 3.2% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,604,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,604,157.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,328 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,305,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,913. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.93. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $161.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

