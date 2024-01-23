Robinson Value Management Ltd. Grows Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 639.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,434 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises approximately 1.7% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at $44,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 275.6% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MMM traded down $11.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.10. 27,176,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,393,091. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $120.85. The company has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.82 and its 200-day moving average is $100.42.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

