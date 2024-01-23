Robert W. Baird Trims Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Target Price to $108.00

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.43.

Shares of NYSE BG traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,998. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. Bunge Global has a 1-year low of $87.86 and a 1-year high of $116.59.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. Bunge Global’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 169.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 533.3% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge Global during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 45.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

