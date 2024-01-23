Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Robert W. Baird restated their outperform rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $215.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JBHT. UBS Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $206.37.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $207.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.46. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $163.66 and a 1 year high of $209.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,939,000. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 98,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,813,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,701,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,938,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.