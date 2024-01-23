Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Cut to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares cut shares of Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$45.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$47.60.
Separately, CIBC increased their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.
Richelieu Hardware Stock Up 0.7 %
Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.03). Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of C$453.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$443.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.1502497 earnings per share for the current year.
Richelieu Hardware Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is 26.43%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Richard Lord sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.28, for a total value of C$646,861.05. Insiders sold 66,600 shares of company stock worth $2,808,406 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.57% of the company’s stock.
About Richelieu Hardware
Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.
