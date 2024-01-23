RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $961,755.00, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. RiceBran Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 51.01% and a negative return on equity of 122.53%. The company had revenue of $4.86 million during the quarter.
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.
