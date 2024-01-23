RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $961,755.00, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. RiceBran Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 51.01% and a negative return on equity of 122.53%. The company had revenue of $4.86 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RiceBran Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 3.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

