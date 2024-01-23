Reviewing Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) and Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) and Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Bimbo and Utz Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Bimbo N/A N/A N/A Utz Brands 1.22% 5.92% 3.01%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grupo Bimbo and Utz Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Bimbo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Utz Brands $1.41 billion 1.64 -$390,000.00 $0.21 78.19

Analyst Recommendations

Grupo Bimbo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Utz Brands.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Grupo Bimbo and Utz Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Bimbo 0 0 0 0 N/A Utz Brands 0 4 8 0 2.67

Utz Brands has a consensus price target of $16.92, suggesting a potential upside of 2.53%. Given Utz Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Utz Brands is more favorable than Grupo Bimbo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.0% of Utz Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Utz Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Utz Brands beats Grupo Bimbo on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands. It operates bakeries and other plants in Mexico, the United States, Europe, Asia, and Africa. Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc. operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names. The company distributes its products to grocery, mass merchandisers, club, convenience, drug, and other channels though distributors and direct stores. Utz Brands, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, Pennsylvania.

