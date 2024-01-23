Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 23rd (AAV, ARX, CNQ, CVE, ECN, EOG, ERF, ESAB, GWO, HWX)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 23rd:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$13.25 to C$13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$31.00 to C$29.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$105.00 to C$97.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$34.00 to C$27.50. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$3.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $163.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$23.00 to C$20.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $106.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$40.00 to C$42.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$10.00 to C$8.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$100.00 to C$104.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $214.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$82.00 to C$77.00. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $76.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $238.00 to $239.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$142.00 to C$149.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$127.00 to C$137.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price increased by Evercore Inc. from C$26.00 to C$30.00. Evercore Inc. currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$28.00 to C$29.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$77.00 to C$74.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $52.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $13.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.70 to $5.50. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $78.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target raised by Evercore Inc. from C$76.00 to C$78.00. Evercore Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$71.00 to C$72.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$49.00 to C$45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price cut by B. Riley from C$72.00 to C$59.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$85.00 to C$76.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$52.00 to C$51.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$27.50 to C$26.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $164.00 to $169.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$36.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

