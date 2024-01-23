Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Acquired by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter worth $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $63.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.19. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $68.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.31 and a 200-day moving average of $62.73.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 125.82%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

