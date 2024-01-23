Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Shopify (SHOP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Shopify (NYSE: SHOP):

1/22/2024 – Shopify had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2024 – Shopify was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/18/2024 – Shopify had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2024 – Shopify was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

1/18/2024 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2024 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $65.00 to $80.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/18/2023 – Shopify had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

12/12/2023 – Shopify had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2023 – Shopify is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/6/2023 – Shopify was downgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

12/6/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/6/2023 – Shopify had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $66.00.

12/6/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $65.00 to $80.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/6/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $75.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $70.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $75.00.

12/4/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/28/2023 – Shopify was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $58.00.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $80.63. 3,974,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,350,119. The stock has a market cap of $103.59 billion, a PE ratio of -88.60 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $83.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.21.

Get Shopify Inc alerts:

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 7.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 14.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

