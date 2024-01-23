Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $695,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 385,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on O. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.91.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.3 %

O opened at $55.73 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $68.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.23. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.33%.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

