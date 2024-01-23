Raymond James Trims Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Target Price to C$12.50

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OBE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Obsidian Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OBE stock opened at C$8.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$691.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1.04, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Obsidian Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.87.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$200.40 million during the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a net margin of 104.26% and a return on equity of 54.75%. Analysts predict that Obsidian Energy will post 0.7699571 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Obsidian Energy

In related news, Director Gordon Malcolm Ritchie acquired 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,902.36. Insiders acquired a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $129,467 over the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

