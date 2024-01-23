Raymond James Increases Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $54.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INTC. Benchmark raised their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a sell rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Intel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.32.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. Intel has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day moving average is $39.05. The company has a market cap of $203.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.55, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intel will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

