Raymond James Downgrades Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$9.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of C$11.50.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BIR. National Bankshares cut Birchcliff Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.50 to C$5.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Birchcliff Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.90.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$5.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.77 and a 12 month high of C$9.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.27. The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.95.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of C$177.13 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.6748058 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

