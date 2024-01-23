RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $8.41 on Friday. RADCOM has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56. The company has a market cap of $123.96 million, a PE ratio of 120.14 and a beta of 0.74.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). RADCOM had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that RADCOM will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of RADCOM by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of RADCOM by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RADCOM by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in RADCOM by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in RADCOM during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

