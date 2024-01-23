RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
RADCOM Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $8.41 on Friday. RADCOM has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56. The company has a market cap of $123.96 million, a PE ratio of 120.14 and a beta of 0.74.
RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). RADCOM had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that RADCOM will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.
