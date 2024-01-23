QUASA Trading 12.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 27.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $53,375.43 and approximately $51.50 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005370 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00023659 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00017344 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,169.22 or 0.99951897 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00011649 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.41 or 0.00205185 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003806 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00044162 USD and is down -4.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $86.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

