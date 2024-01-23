Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Bruce K. Posey Sells 1,000 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at $12,510,573.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Qualys Stock Up 0.1 %

QLYS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $198.19. 206,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,116. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $206.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. Qualys had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Qualys by 256.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,858,000 after acquiring an additional 626,998 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Qualys by 86.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 761,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,373,000 after acquiring an additional 353,077 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $612,751,000 after acquiring an additional 185,497 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $14,892,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Qualys by 47.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,062,000 after acquiring an additional 122,239 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on QLYS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Qualys

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.