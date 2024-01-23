QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 61.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,424 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 24,215 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 3.8% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,346,673 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $149,562,000 after acquiring an additional 53,240 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.23.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,293,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,946,858. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $154.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.60. The company has a market cap of $170.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

