QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Boosted by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,239 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 39,474 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 682,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $75,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 18,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 163,829 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $18,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.23.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $153.50. 5,812,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,187,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $154.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.60.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

