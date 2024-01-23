Qtum Price Reaches $2.75 on Top Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.75 or 0.00006996 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $288.02 million and approximately $41.02 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,195.98 or 0.05587718 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001182 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00073745 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00026014 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00022992 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00014487 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006585 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000176 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC.
Qtum Coin Profile
Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Qtum
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.
