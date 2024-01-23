Qtum Price Reaches $2.75 on Top Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.75 or 0.00006996 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $288.02 million and approximately $41.02 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,195.98 or 0.05587718 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00073745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00026014 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00022992 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00014487 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006585 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

