Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Given New $51.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on QTWO. TheStreet raised shares of Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens raised Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Q2 from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.47.

Get Q2 alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on QTWO

Q2 Stock Performance

NYSE:QTWO opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $154.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $110,128.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 201,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,628,122.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Q2 news, COO John E. Breeden sold 25,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $1,090,039.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,086,814.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $110,128.70. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 201,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,628,122.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,803. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Q2 during the first quarter worth about $49,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 681.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000.

About Q2

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.