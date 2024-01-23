Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Free Report) dropped 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 498,095 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 539,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 11.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The company has a market cap of C$30.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.79.
About Purepoint Uranium Group
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.
