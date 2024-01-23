PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,084,336 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 264,370 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.89% of PulteGroup worth $302,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after acquiring an additional 261,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,622,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PulteGroup by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,439,000 after acquiring an additional 228,040 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,745,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,523,000 after purchasing an additional 585,199 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded down $5.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.58. 3,189,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,859. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.80 and a 1-year high of $109.26. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.18.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

