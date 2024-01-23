PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 24,703 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 21,383 shares.The stock last traded at $3.33 and had previously closed at $3.39.

PropertyGuru Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $552.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83.

Get PropertyGuru Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter worth about $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.