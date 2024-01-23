Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Prologis by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Prologis by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis by 4.4% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its position in shares of Prologis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Down 0.2 %

PLD stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,286. The company has a market capitalization of $118.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 105.78%.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.60.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

