Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $76.30 million, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.73. Pro-Dex has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.79.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $11.94 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex Company Profile
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pro-Dex
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Higher prices at the pump? Make up for it in Baker Hughes stock
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.