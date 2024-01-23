Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $76.30 million, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.73. Pro-Dex has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $11.94 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pro-Dex by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.