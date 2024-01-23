Private Advisor Group LLC Has $16.14 Million Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120,529 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.38% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $16,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter valued at about $67,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of FDL stock opened at $35.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.48.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

