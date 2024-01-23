Private Advisor Group LLC Has $14.68 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 331,099 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 20,996 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $43.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $175.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.75. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

